Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holding by $4.07 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 513.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 119,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 142,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 107,469 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 2,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.