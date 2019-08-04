Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Holding in Potlatchdeltic (PCH); Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stake Maintained by Stieven Capital Advisors Lp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 232,146 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 363,689 shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us, New York-based fund reported 542,300 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 154,949 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 18,951 shares. Regions has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 476,876 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 250,358 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 1.31 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt Communication accumulated 13,642 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 68,496 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 48,732 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Westwood Holdg Gp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). M&R Management holds 0.02% or 2,254 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 317,872 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 10,772 shares. 247,235 are held by Frontier Investment. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 209,576 shares. M&T Bancshares owns 5,845 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 430,819 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 8,325 shares. Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 164,496 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 28,991 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 26,618 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 23,091 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Ameriprise Finance reported 4,224 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru owns 26,790 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 1,535 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,400 shares to 560,500 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).