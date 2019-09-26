Kestrel Investment Management Increases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR); Farmers National Bank Has Trimmed Position in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by $540,094

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 513.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 119,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 142,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 13,745 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 28,260 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,343 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,081 shares. Kestrel Invest owns 142,925 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 24,700 shares. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.44M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group owns 17,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grace White New York reported 0.43% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Legal & General Grp Public Limited invested in 17,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Inc reported 40,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Congress Asset Company Ma has 0.07% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 149,009 shares. Citigroup has 21,336 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 48,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,918 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).