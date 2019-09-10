Kestrel Investment Management Increases Holding in Potlatchdeltic (PCH); Commerce Bank Has Cut Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Valuation Declined

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 238,370 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 113,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.11M, down from 114,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 47,307 shares to 606,880 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.