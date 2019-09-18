Kestrel Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Hanmi Financial (HAFC) as Market Value Declined; Brandywine Global Investment Management Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Cut by $489,702 as Share Value Rose

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 75,049 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL: AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION ABOUT $76.7M; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 4,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 147,370 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, down from 152,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 380,940 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+

More notable recent Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hanmi Appoints Bonita I. Lee as its Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Presents at Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Nineteenth Annual Community Bank Investor Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.29 million shares or 0.57% less from 27.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 2.78M shares. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 33,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Next Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 24,260 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,593 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.14% or 24,143 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 42,188 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 26,303 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) or 370,002 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 9,209 shares.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.89 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Invest Rech stated it has 168,429 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 6,985 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 10,668 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 68,595 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,166 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.03% or 7.12M shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc owns 7,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York holds 0.21% or 22,525 shares. Group Incorporated has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Axa has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47,380 shares to 118,351 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 403,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.