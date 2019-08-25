Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake by $4.53 Million; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined, Centurylink Investment Management Company Raised by $313,690 Its Stake

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.39M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 211,641 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co New York stated it has 118,444 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.09% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 1.52 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com reported 12 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated has 0.1% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 20,049 shares in its portfolio. Victory stated it has 5,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 589,923 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 22,575 shares. New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.13% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 1.28M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 9,976 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 67,307 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).