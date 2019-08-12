Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding by $4.53 Million; Ashfield Capital Partners Holds Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC)

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 24,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 85,183 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 60,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.18 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 177,468 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia â€“ COPEL (ELP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: PotlatchDeltic Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Counselling stated it has 87,391 shares or 14.24% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 19,059 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). First Mercantile owns 4,518 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 29,281 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% or 71,167 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 131,488 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 151,127 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 25,390 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,807 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 69,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 659,012 were accumulated by Westwood Holdings. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,500 shares. 117 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc. The California-based Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Andra Ap stated it has 124,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 370,189 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 36,686 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 1,145 shares. 50 were accumulated by Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.31 million shares. Senator Group LP owns 1.60 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 5,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.04% or 205,395 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 122,245 shares.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares to 109,643 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).