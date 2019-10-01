Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) as Share Value Rose; Trust Company Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 513.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 119,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 142,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 18,584 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 12,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 35,640 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, up from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $176.89. About 287,319 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,582 shares to 191,944 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,474 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.09% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 8,358 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 200 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,584 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M Kraus And invested 5.27% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sun Life Financial reported 216 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nbt Bancorporation N A holds 0.42% or 11,723 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,870 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.19% or 1,147 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 13,798 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 50,254 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity.