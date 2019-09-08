Kestrel Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) by $4.53 Million as Market Value Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position as Share Value Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 111,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 196,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 307,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 548,205 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 150,096 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,680 shares to 5,710 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 80,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.05 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.