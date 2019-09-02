Kestrel Investment Management Has Increased Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding; Egain Has 1.6 Sentiment

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) stake by 173.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired 122,350 shares as Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)’s stock declined 6.60%. The Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 192,800 shares with $7.29M value, up from 70,450 last quarter. Potlatchdeltic Corp now has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 176,342 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 48 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 30 sold and trimmed holdings in Egain Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 23.26 million shares, up from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Egain Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 15 New Position: 33.

Among 2 analysts covering PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PotlatchDeltic has $44 highest and $4200 lowest target. $43’s average target is 11.75% above currents $38.48 stock price. PotlatchDeltic had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 86,156 shares traded. eGain Corporation (EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.54% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 495,110 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 143,796 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.33% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,370 shares.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $217.08 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 62.98 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 3 after the close. EGAN’s profit will be $604,677 for 89.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.