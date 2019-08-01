Kestrel Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) by $4.53 Million as Market Value Declined; Echo Street Capital Management Increases Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY)

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 37,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, up from 32,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $380.76. About 621,164 shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 793,333 shares traded or 86.85% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 88,075 shares to 427,963 shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,971 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited reported 730 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 85,176 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 9,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Fil reported 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has 2,689 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 3,355 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Friess Associates Limited owns 52,000 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Management has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 559 shares. Bessemer owns 287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.08% stake. Franklin Res has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 137,177 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.28% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3.50M shares. 143,704 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880. $18.72 million worth of stock was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: ORLY, AGN – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,109.09 up 17.93 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.31% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Price T Rowe Md reported 1.31M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 6,761 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 19,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa, a France-based fund reported 31,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 135 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 2.96% or 131,488 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Natl Bank Of America De reported 250,358 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 30,067 shares. Kennedy Capital Management reported 335,491 shares stake.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potlatch: A Market Neutral Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Payment of Special Dividend Nasdaq:PCH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.