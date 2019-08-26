Kestrel Investment Management Has Increased Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding by $4.53 Million as Valuation Declined; M&R Capital Management Decreased Position in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by $392,040

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $194.96. About 567,794 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 53,719 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 4,393 shares. Suncoast Equity Management owns 7.92% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 202,797 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 863,307 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 4,390 shares. Fulton Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,217 shares. California-based Evanson Asset Management Llc has invested 1.79% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.87% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,100 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,184 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.12% or 1.44M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust holds 2,744 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has 1.60 million shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.65 million shares or 5.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

