Kestrel Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR); United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Its Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 8,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 11,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 513.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 119,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 142,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 105,032 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bank’s First Washington, D.C., Branch Opens for Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Treasurer Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SASR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 54,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 52,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,991 are held by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 2.63M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 53,104 shares. Principal Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Burt Wealth Advsr owns 597 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 23,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,121 are owned by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 264,161 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 1,125 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.46% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 25,289 shares to 67,154 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 1,837 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corp accumulated 16,388 shares. American Assets Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12 shares. Acg Wealth owns 31,714 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 1,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 102,988 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 91,044 were reported by Asset One Limited. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 8,689 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 133,615 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 136 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 188,834 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.