Kestrel Investment Management Boosted Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake by $4.53 Million; Valuation Declined; Adams Asset Advisors Has Boosted Schweitzer (SWM) Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 109,608 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 232,145 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 24,773 shares. 4.63 million were reported by Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn. First Manhattan Co accumulated 0% or 360 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Us National Bank De reported 15,247 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 183 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 471,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has 229,444 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 319,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Lc has 0.08% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Echo Street Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 93,046 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc owns 335,491 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors holds 6,377 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech holds 0.04% or 17,715 shares in its portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust owns 700 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Macquarie Group Inc reported 32,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 17,333 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 7,777 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc reported 2,265 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 30,200 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 151,037 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 771,705 shares. State Street reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

