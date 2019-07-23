Kessler Investment Group Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $755,138 as Share Price Declined; Sterling Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $1.39 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 14.62M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 18,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 22,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 28.54M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 1.88M shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caxton Associates LP reported 200,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 204,045 shares. 40,794 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 13,406 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.76M shares. Prudential Pcl holds 7.74 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Hilltop Hldg Incorporated invested in 10,997 shares. Weik Mngmt holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 136,048 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 97,088 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 13,515 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 6.37 million shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company reported 4.40 million shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares to 8,866 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,622 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

