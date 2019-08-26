Kessler Investment Group Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position; EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (EUXTF) Shorts Raised By 0.9%

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 58.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Kessler Investment Group Llc holds 24,854 shares with $2.93M value, down from 59,915 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community

EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. EUXTF’s SI was 11,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 11,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 112 days are for EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)’s short sellers to cover EUXTF’s short positions. It closed at $77.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.82M shares. The Georgia-based Willis Counsel has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Natl Insurance Tx owns 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 609,448 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company invested in 4,184 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 31,083 are held by Cim Mangement. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,628 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 288,811 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability has invested 4.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv, New York-based fund reported 134,523 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation reported 2.91% stake. General American Invsts holds 400,686 shares. Park Natl Oh owns 588,831 shares or 3.91% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Fin Services holds 82,033 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 16,934 shares.

More notable recent Euronext N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Euronext: An Asymmetric Growth Play Within The European Financial Sector – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Euronext NV 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Galp Energia: Moving Forward Despite Volatile Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Euronext N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bankinter: An Overlooked Spanish Bank With A 4.75% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Boerse: Interesting Growth Profile, But Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.