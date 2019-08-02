Kessler Investment Group Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.36 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cbs (CBS) Stock Value Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped Its Holding by $2.15 Million

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 12,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,069 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 31,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $204.05. About 29.45 million shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 45,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 129,074 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 83,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 1.08 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 10/04/2018 – Olympic Gymnast And Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez To Host Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards On CBS Sports Network; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 21/04/2018 – IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS’ `FACE THE NATION’; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 104,321 shares. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bahl & Gaynor invested in 1.04% or 596,386 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 620,774 shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. 91,641 were reported by Wms Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Element Capital Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swiss Bankshares holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15.93M shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc accumulated 61,100 shares. Alps Inc reported 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 164,433 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset holds 0.07% or 1,261 shares. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenmede Tru Na has 1.87M shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 1.58% or 14.01M shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 89,064 shares to 22,643 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 39,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,173 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chieftain Capital Mgmt has 9.34% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,948 shares. Pggm Invs reported 445,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Markston Int Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 343,790 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 25,301 shares. Pointstate Cap LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 664,100 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America reported 0.01% stake. Cap Int Invsts has 3.77 million shares. Delphi Ma stated it has 1.12% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Letko Brosseau & Assocs reported 1.78 million shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 11,712 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communications Incorporated stated it has 11,660 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 456,842 shares.