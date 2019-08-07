Kessler Investment Group Trimmed By $2.36 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; QUALIS INNOVATIONS (QLIS) Sellers Increased By 50% Their Shorts

QUALIS INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:QLIS) had an increase of 50% in short interest. QLIS’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 200 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1 days are for QUALIS INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:QLIS)’s short sellers to cover QLIS’s short positions. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 39.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 12,505 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Kessler Investment Group Llc holds 19,069 shares with $3.62 million value, down from 31,574 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $890.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Qualis Innovations Inc., an acquisition company, focuses on acquisitions in consumer, healthcare, or emerging technology sectors. The company has market cap of $870,086.

