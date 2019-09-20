Kessler Investment Group Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Old Dominion Capital Management Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 9,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 16,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.6. About 8.55M shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 7.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 68.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 161,612 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3.57 million shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakbrook Investments has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.14% or 10,989 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 3,955 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut reported 2,130 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt invested 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Financial Advisors Inc reported 664 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 2.07 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi stated it has 876 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 550 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

