Kessler Investment Group Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Raised by $495,264 Its Holding

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 10528.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 2,976 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $502,000, up from 28 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 221,087 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 24,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 10.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,188 shares to 2,948 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Indiana-based Old Bancshares In has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Brahman invested in 111,846 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Company holds 1.68% or 144,557 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,934 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 427,597 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The New York-based Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 3,200 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 96,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.53% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Caxton Associate LP holds 0.1% or 5,041 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 20,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 3.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.59 million shares. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Ltd Co has invested 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menlo Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.53% or 236,288 shares. 182,313 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mgmt. Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 2.99 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 20,075 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Point & Finance Svcs N A accumulated 65,626 shares or 4.48% of the stock. Pettee Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,717 shares. California-based Pure Fincl Advisors has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 1,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Matarin Cap Llc has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvm Mgmt Mi holds 198,374 shares or 6.06% of its portfolio.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.