Kessler Investment Group Raised Micron Technology (MU) Position by $755,138; Wedge Capital Management L LP Increases Stake in Hologic (HOLX)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 18,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 40,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 22,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 13.97M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 34,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 819,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.64 million, up from 784,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 499,903 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SSYS, MU, PYPL – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s An Ugly Road Back to the Top for Micron Stock, But It Will Make It – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.04% or 5.77 million shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication holds 210,211 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gideon Capital owns 79,942 shares. Churchill reported 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 28,648 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 61,948 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.05% or 202,456 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.91 million shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1.91M shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 24,172 shares stake. Moreover, Cetera has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,368 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 52,532 shares to 416,094 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Class A (NYSE:GWR) by 43,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,915 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Breast Health Growth Drive Hologic’s (HOLX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 0.01% or 42,400 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 438,959 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Charles Schwab Investment owns 1.60 million shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 20,396 shares. Glenview Management Limited Com holds 4.65% or 10.76M shares. 192,929 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. 134,626 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com invested in 88,098 shares. Assetmark holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,957 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 90,142 shares.