Kessler Investment Group Raised Cummins (CMI) Stake; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.68M shares traded or 32.13% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 213.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 41,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 61,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 19,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.67. About 1,069 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Transaction to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,532 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,868 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Llc holds 0.09% or 18,550 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 16,231 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,024 shares. Federated Pa holds 16,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parthenon reported 62,646 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,339 shares. 49,586 were reported by Three Peaks Limited Company. Webster Bankshares N A accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 9,794 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 37,352 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 62,541 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 158,508 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 61,142 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 138,440 shares.