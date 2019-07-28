Kessler Investment Group Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,459 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 43,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 59,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.69 million were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 84,103 were reported by Somerset Communication. Columbia Asset holds 141,587 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio. Ims Mngmt holds 1.58% or 16,424 shares in its portfolio. 1.31 million are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,228 shares. Massachusetts Ma invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 87,306 shares. Ci Invests accumulated 2.75 million shares or 1.82% of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 1.50M shares or 10.75% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 196,645 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 38.53M shares. Notis holds 2.94% or 51,602 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 151,479 shares to 3,842 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

