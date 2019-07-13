Kessler Investment Group Position in Cummins (CMI) Upped by $2.20 Million; Mirador Capital Partners LP Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Boosted

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph also sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18. Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Bird Cancels Order With Adomani – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.26% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weybosset Rech Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 40,027 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 211,928 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 2,460 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 90,049 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 11,419 shares. Beutel Goodman & Ltd invested in 0.63% or 702,839 shares. First Trust holds 0.05% or 2,924 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gotham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Legacy Private has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17 shares. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 2,066 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp invested in 5.51% or 5.08M shares. Mrj Capital owns 3.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,191 shares. 263,230 were accumulated by Tower Bridge. Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 24.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Co holds 44,445 shares. Syntal Cap Lc holds 8,140 shares. Maryland Cap holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,844 shares. Md Sass Invsts Service holds 147,359 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Llc holds 4.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.62M shares. Orrstown Fincl Services owns 17,984 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 14,386 shares. 478,511 were reported by Bokf Na. 190,729 are owned by Jones Fincl Cos Lllp. Hoplite Capital Ltd Partnership holds 169,377 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest Management holds 2.5% or 252,170 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares to 20,795 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,147 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).