Kessler Investment Group Maintains Stake in General Electric Co (GE); As Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Has Upped Stake by $1.49 Million

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 62.05M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 397.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 30,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 38,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 5.83M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,866 shares. 858,596 are held by Strs Ohio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 8,960 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kistler has 290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 135,163 shares. Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 4,409 were reported by Btc Capital Mngmt. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.73% or 57,721 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Ser reported 0.01% stake. Private Management Inc stated it has 775,483 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Synovus invested in 8,194 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,482 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 7,864 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,695 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 73,530 shares to 46,075 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 279,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Otter Tail Corporation Com (NASDAQ:OTTR).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.