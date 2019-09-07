Kessler Investment Group Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $399,776; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Upped Holding by $436,020

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.00M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 5,710 are held by Hillsdale Inc. Ithaka Group Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Boys Arnold & Company has 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford Tru reported 0.45% stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 133,440 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 351,253 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 494,946 shares. The New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 1.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,600 are owned by Holowesko Ptnrs Ltd. Sg Americas Llc owns 527,237 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Df Dent Com holds 146,488 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 103,351 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

