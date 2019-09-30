Kessler Investment Group Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $1.91 Million; Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $1.04 Million

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 15.16 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 21,695 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 27,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $169.32. About 570,908 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 2.13 million shares. Duff And Phelps Invest holds 0.02% or 7,910 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Foster Motley holds 0.6% or 24,364 shares in its portfolio. M&R, a New York-based fund reported 8,325 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited reported 6,278 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 8.01 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited holds 13,791 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 3,931 shares. Moreover, Td Ltd Co has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Lc reported 1,850 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 2.06% or 151,510 shares. Mai Cap Management reported 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisor Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,109 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent Co has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Selway Asset owns 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,175 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Birinyi Assoc invested in 0.07% or 16,985 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 99,322 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 377,052 shares. National Pension Service holds 8.89M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 670,208 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,878 shares. 70,515 were reported by Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company. Parsec Management accumulated 0.01% or 17,128 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 18,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl stated it has 7,940 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).