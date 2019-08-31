Kessler Investment Group Lifted Cummins (CMI) Holding by $2.20 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Fagan Associates Has Upped by $814,262 Its Holding

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 1.33% stake. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,230 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telos Capital Mgmt has 1.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,577 shares. Strategic Serv holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,482 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 55,312 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated stated it has 60,587 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hikari Tsushin holds 2.2% or 71,173 shares. Sonata Group Incorporated accumulated 6,068 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.17 million were reported by Lord Abbett And Com Ltd. 9,713 are owned by Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.