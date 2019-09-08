Kessler Investment Group Increases Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Timpani Capital Management Increased Veracyte (VCYT) Holding by $776,325

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 31,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 106,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 75,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 245,992 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5,870 shares to 18,919 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,117 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

More news for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Veracyte, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

