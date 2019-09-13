Kessler Investment Group Increases Holding in General Electric Co (GE); Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shareholder Cannell Capital Raised Position by $909,230 as Stock Price Declined

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 66.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 258,467 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 149,000 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ameritas Invest Inc owns 230,469 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prtn Llc accumulated 0.07% or 95,083 shares. 105,819 are owned by Taurus Asset Management Ltd. Mount Vernon Inc Md holds 144,100 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd invested in 0.11% or 555,983 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 54,688 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 454,948 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sun Life reported 6,966 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

