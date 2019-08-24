Kessler Investment Group Increased Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Value Rose; Investment House Holds Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 18,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 40,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 22,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp reported 51,695 shares. Illinois-based Hartline Investment Corp has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Page Arthur B stated it has 8,910 shares. Terril Brothers Inc invested in 0.1% or 5,797 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd owns 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54,029 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Company owns 268,337 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs stated it has 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 28,769 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York owns 40,619 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 18.45M shares. Investors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.20 million shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 69,461 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Jennison Associates Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.18M shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 336,369 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough Co Incorporated.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,800 shares to 111,288 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,552 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

