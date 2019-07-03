Kessler Investment Group Holds Position in Micron Technology (MU); As News New (NWS) Share Price Declined, Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased Its Stake

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 18,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 22,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 29.77M shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 344,876 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97M shares to 10.52M shares, valued at $390.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Inventory Pile Up Creates Top Markets for Home Buyers – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Harlequin Studios Ready For Action – Live Trading News” published on June 10, 2019, Prweb.com published: “Dow Jones Joins FinTech Sandbox as Data Partner to Promote Innovation in Financial Technology and Services – PR Web” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Harlequin Announces Launch of Harlequin Studios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 27,098 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 18,400 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). 280 are held by Gemmer Asset Management. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Synovus Financial reported 2,035 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 76,395 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 23,766 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 35,138 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 35,644 shares. Ameritas Inc accumulated 2,023 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). D E Shaw reported 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: At Least One More Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Longbow cuts Micron, Western on ‘muted’ recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.