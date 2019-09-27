Kessler Investment Group Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Upped by $1.91 Million; Skytop Capital Management Increases Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 36.65 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 221,587 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 185,361 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 530,993 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 0% or 2,872 shares. American Group accumulated 366,945 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 439,114 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns owns 0.15% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 87,550 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,298 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 0.01% or 2,535 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company has 179,362 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 2.40M shares. Sit Invest Associates Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 60 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 3,632 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

