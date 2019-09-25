Kessler Investment Group Has Raised General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $1.91 Million; Bce (Call) (BCE) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Lifted Position

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 53.87M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (Call) (BCE) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 568,583 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 90,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,600 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).