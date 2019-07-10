Kessler Investment Group Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $399,776; Stock Value Rose; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Stake

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 2.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,992 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 109,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 223,235 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF THREE ILLNESS REPORTS, CO INITIATED VOLUNTARY RECALL OF DOG TREATS; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Rachael Ray Dog Food Brand in $1.9 Billion Deal; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares to 63,951 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,354 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp owns 0.07% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 8.01M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 434,729 shares stake. Eqis Cap Management stated it has 5,715 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Rodgers Brothers reported 0.33% stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 22,100 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs holds 0.07% or 12,787 shares. Allstate Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,304 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 36,336 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 28,464 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 6,153 shares. Alethea Management Ltd Liability Com has 12,795 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Company owns 66,728 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). S&T Bancorporation Pa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swiss Bankshares invested in 9.33 million shares or 1.07% of the stock. Sage Fin Incorporated owns 763 shares. Ithaka Gru Limited stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aldebaran Fin accumulated 36,035 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Guinness Asset Management owns 211,050 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 212,006 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt invested 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.55% or 3.48M shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,890 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,267 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 2.05% or 32,063 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 was sold by Coombe Gary A. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.