Kessler Investment Group Has Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.36 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $14.43 Million

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 12,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,069 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 31,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 75,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 131,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – CERES GLOBAL AG ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF GLEN GOLDMAN TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo leads FTSE risers on Goldman upgrade; 17/04/2018 – Goldman is traditionally known for investment banking, wealth management and trading, but moved into consumer lending with its online bank in 2016; 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs made a staggering $200 million in one day as markets plunged; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 17/04/2018 – Wall St extends rally after Goldman earnings beat forecasts; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs economists said they believe trade policy risks are at a near-term peak, but a U.S. withdraw from NAFTA looks unlikely; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.68 million shares to 7.17M shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

