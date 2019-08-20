Kessler Investment Group Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $4.10 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lincluden Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by $974,250

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 54,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 298,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 244,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 1.72M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Vodafone Group tipped to show strong full year earnings

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 59,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 6.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 82,295 shares to 330,060 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,735 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).