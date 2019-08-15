Kessler Investment Group Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $755,138; Market Value Rose; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Increased by $421,544

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $163.06. About 345,046 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 18,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 40,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 22,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 4.45 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Honeywell – Benzinga” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Margins Are Still The Story – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,432 shares to 169,675 shares, valued at $30.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 140,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,066 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 1,850 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dt Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,209 were reported by American Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Inc Adv. Karp Capital Mngmt Corp reported 14,036 shares. Maryland Cap has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Joel Isaacson & Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.11 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 363,765 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Lau Associate Lc has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 1.19% or 61,202 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.59% or 44,896 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 16 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 28,490 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.