Kessler Investment Group Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $3.48 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Declined While Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed by $56.92 Million Its Position

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc analyzed 9,478 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 16,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp analyzed 2.19M shares as the company's stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.33M, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56 million shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

