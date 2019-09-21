Kessler Investment Group Cut Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Valuation Declined; Focused Wealth Management Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 9,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 16,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, down from 27,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Adds A.I. Labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, Pressuring Local Universities; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is vulnerable to a user revolt and a government crackdown, says Niall Ferguson; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.91M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $95.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 8,346 shares to 65,640 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 10,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.