Kerrisdale Advisers Upped Its Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $17.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Its Encana (Put) (ECA) Position by $1.66 Million; Stock Value Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.46M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 237,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.39M shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.81M for 5.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year's $0.21 per share. ECA's profit will be $281.81M for 5.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.