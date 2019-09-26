Kerrisdale Advisers Trimmed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Sailingstone Capital Partners Lifted by $2.79 Million Its Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 402,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 471,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 4.74M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 29,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 116,006 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 86,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 3.18 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.49% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The California-based Sailingstone Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,102 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 1.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Carlson Lp has invested 0.51% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 271 were reported by Farmers Merchants. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.64% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 2.12% or 257,967 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Llc holds 69,450 shares. 4,181 are held by Financial Counselors.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 297,793 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $39.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 66,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,274 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73 million for 72.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 160,500 shares to 229,347 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 376,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard: Top Pick In The Space – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refreshing Old IP Is Not A Viable Long-Term Strategy For Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2018: ATVI,FNSR,IIVI,YELP – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ATVI gains bull on ‘Warcraft’ strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitchell Management holds 34,713 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 6,823 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 35,673 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp reported 34,000 shares. Macquarie Group, Australia-based fund reported 29,720 shares. Cibc Corp holds 767,980 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,138 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Int Gru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 252,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0% or 416 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 699,805 shares. 300 were reported by Toth Advisory Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 2.44 million shares.