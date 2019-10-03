Kerrisdale Advisers Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Has Boosted by $1.23 Million; Professional Advisory Services Has Upped Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $401,128

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 274.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 238,767 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 63,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 2.38 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 15,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 358,391 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 342,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 1.85M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,958 were accumulated by King Luther Mgmt. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 15,469 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.39% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Gp owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 12,418 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,962 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Comm holds 10,625 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Lp stated it has 5.00M shares or 5.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management owns 2.06 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Magnetar Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 16,340 shares. 49,200 are owned by Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Quantum Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj has 3.42% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 540,272 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 58,650 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 13,132 shares to 116,341 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 16,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,224 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG).

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palomar Holdings and Cohen & Company the only financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Realogy Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.