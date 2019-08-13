Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $27.37 Million; Davidson Investment Advisors Has Raised Alliance Data System (ADS) Stake by $416,382; Share Value Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 1.51M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data System (ADS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 2,393 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 66,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63M, up from 64,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alliance Data System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150. About 1.49M shares traded or 110.17% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,491 were accumulated by Royal London Asset. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 74 shares stake. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il holds 0.04% or 2,062 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Madison Invest Hldgs holds 0.36% or 113,022 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 2,658 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,576 shares. 650,957 were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.8% or 402,529 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp has 13,344 shares. 11,142 were reported by Emory University. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 11,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Mngmt Communications Lc stated it has 152,300 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 4,336 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1,300 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares to 699,086 shares, valued at $37.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 15,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,551 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).