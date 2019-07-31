Kerrisdale Advisers Position In Intelsat S A (I) Was Has Upped; Sunbelt Securities Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Raised as Share Value Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 2.97M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 1.22M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 493 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 36,628 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 135,082 shares. Appleton Prns Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,839 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 64,584 are owned by Noesis Mangement Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 21,337 shares. Arrow Corp has 12,311 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 100 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 311 shares. Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Masters Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 150,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,538 shares to 5,904 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,196 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.