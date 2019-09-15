Kerrisdale Advisers Increased Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding by $1.10 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Cypress Capital Management Has Increased by $12.04 Million Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 408.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 388,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 483,411 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22 million, up from 94,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 1.38M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vonage adds Hung as independent director – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portolan Cap Management Lc owns 1.53% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.26M shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 61,288 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication reported 508,140 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 424,000 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 368,043 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.01% or 21,469 shares. 1,425 were reported by Sandy Spring Bank. Blair William & Il holds 14,200 shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc stated it has 169,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.3% or 1.37M shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 94,576 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd stated it has 711,047 shares.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.04 million shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $44.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 563,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Duff & Phelps owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 95,278 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 911,076 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 1.66 million shares stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 70,446 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Security National Trust Communications has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.1% or 14.72M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 313,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meritage Portfolio Management has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,200 shares. South State invested in 0.03% or 25,751 shares. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 34,164 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 9.53 million shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Stock Worth the Risk? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “General Electric Under Attack and the Latest Fed Worries – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie.