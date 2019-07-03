Kerrisdale Advisers Increased Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding; Servicenow (NOW)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 157.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc acquired 2.03M shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 3.31M shares with $51.84 million value, up from 1.28M last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 427,733 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Servicenow Inc (NOW) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 292 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 208 reduced and sold their positions in Servicenow Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 185.90 million shares, up from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Servicenow Inc in top ten holdings increased from 25 to 33 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 157 Increased: 186 New Position: 106.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, March 18.

it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.31 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. for 625,947 shares. Scge Management L.P. owns 613,000 shares or 9.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glynn Capital Management Llc has 9.1% invested in the company for 199,667 shares. The Hong Kong-based Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd has invested 7.42% in the stock. Coatue Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.72 million shares.

