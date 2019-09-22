Kerrisdale Advisers Holds Stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS); Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Its Qualys (QLYS) Position by $1.97 Million

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 233.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 229,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 68,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.56M market cap company. The stock increased 8.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.43 million shares traded or 242.36% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas: Patients Receiving Gocovri Experienced Long-Term Durability for Up to Two Years; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD ADAM UP OWNERSHIP IN HKMH; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 22,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 194,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, up from 172,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 301,164 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals Appoints Neil McFarlane as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. â€“ ADMS – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adamas Announces Data Presentations at the 71st American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Vijay Shreedhar as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 71% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 187,555 shares to 188,277 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 105,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,316 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 110,462 shares to 308,738 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 107,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,039 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).