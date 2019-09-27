Kerrisdale Advisers Holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Boosted as Shares Declined; Hendley & Co Has Lowered Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Share Value Rose

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 7,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 27,151 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, down from 34,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $162.7. About 2.78M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 631.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 401,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 465,580 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 63,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 92,901 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart Patten Ltd owns 35,292 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has 6,673 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Group Ag invested in 254,384 shares or 5.27% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairview Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Management reported 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Nadler Financial Grp has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Limited Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 112 shares. Next Century Growth Limited has 6,117 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc has 3,079 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.69% or 3,903 shares. Sather Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 134,562 shares. 7,988 were reported by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 20,314 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

