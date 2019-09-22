Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) by $963,000 as Valuation Declined; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $313,950

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 233.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 229,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 68,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.56M market cap company. The stock increased 8.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.43M shares traded or 242.36% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results from the Two-Year Phase 3 Open-Label Study of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD ADAM UP OWNERSHIP IN HKMH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 42,792 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 45,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.18 million shares traded or 238.53% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 105,658 shares to 10,316 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 563,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 4,477 shares to 201,103 shares, valued at $42.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.53 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

